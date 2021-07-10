Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Purchased by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 71.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 52.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total value of $1,749,933.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,784,734.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total transaction of $5,585,995.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,915,592.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ECL stock opened at $212.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.25 and a 1-year high of $230.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.92. The company has a market capitalization of $60.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.99.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.60.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

