Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its position in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,821 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the first quarter valued at about $566,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 6.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 124,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 7,446 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Ecopetrol by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 83,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 15,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Ecopetrol during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Institutional investors own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

EC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Ecopetrol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America raised Ecopetrol from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.08.

Shares of EC stock opened at $14.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.83. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $15.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.11.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas; offshore exploration; energy supply services; specialized management services; and distribution of natural gas and LPG activities.

