EDC Blockchain (EDC) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.13 Million

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 9th. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0245 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges. EDC Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and $278,850.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EDC Blockchain alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,801.58 or 0.99885789 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00039972 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00007414 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00010191 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00057037 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000913 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005985 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000493 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Profile

EDC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com . EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

EDC Blockchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDC Blockchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EDC Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EDC Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EDC Blockchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.