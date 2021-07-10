Eguana Technologies (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) Given New C$0.85 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Eguana Technologies (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.90 to C$0.85 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of EGTYF stock opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. Eguana Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.29.
Eguana Technologies Company Profile
