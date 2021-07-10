Eguana Technologies (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) Given New C$0.85 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Eguana Technologies (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.90 to C$0.85 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of EGTYF stock opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. Eguana Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.29.

Get Eguana Technologies alerts:

Eguana Technologies Company Profile

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures power electronics for residential and commercial fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Asia, Australia, Canada, Europe, and the United States. It provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand name. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Eguana Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eguana Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.