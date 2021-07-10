Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Stake Decreased by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,991,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 948,499 shares during the period. Enbridge comprises about 1.4% of Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.39% of Enbridge worth $290,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 133.2% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENB traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.25. 1,992,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,549,647. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.88. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $26.97 and a one year high of $41.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.53.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 16.77%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.6778 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 144.20%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ENB shares. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, June 11th. CIBC upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

