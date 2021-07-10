Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Shares Gap Down to $3.90

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.90, but opened at $3.68. Endo International shares last traded at $3.67, with a volume of 25,861 shares traded.

ENDP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Endo International in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Endo International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.19.

Get Endo International alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $884.23 million, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.44.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.90 million. Endo International had a net margin of 3.41% and a negative return on equity of 91.08%. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Endo International plc will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Endo International by 568.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Endo International by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Endo International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Endo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Endo International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

About Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.