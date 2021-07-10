Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enlivex is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, developing an allogeneic drug pipeline for immune system rebalancing. Immune system rebalancing is critical for the treatment of life-threatening immune and inflammatory conditions which involve hyper-expression of cytokines (Cytokine Release Syndrome) and for which there are no approved treatments (unmet medical needs), as well as solid tumors immune-checkpoint rebalancing. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENLV opened at $8.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.42. The stock has a market cap of $128.92 million, a P/E ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.03. Enlivex Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.49 and a twelve month high of $29.40.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enlivex Therapeutics will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 453.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 12,725 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $5,283,000. 6.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enlivex Therapeutics Company Profile

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, an off-the-shelf cell therapy designed to reprogram macrophages into homeostatic state. Resetting non-homeostatic macrophages into homeostatic state is critical for immune system rebalancing and resolution of life-threatening conditions.

