Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $16,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 12.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,891,000 after buying an additional 6,992 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Enstar Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,435,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Enstar Group by 18.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Enstar Group during the first quarter valued at $453,000. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Enstar Group by 15.7% during the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 5,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ESGR opened at $238.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.96. Enstar Group Limited has a 1 year low of $148.56 and a 1 year high of $269.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $12.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $103.03 million during the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 77.04% and a return on equity of 40.31%.

Enstar Group Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. The company engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses. It also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

