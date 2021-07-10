Enzyme (MLN) Market Cap Achieves $168.68 Million

Enzyme (CURRENCY:MLN) traded up 14.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. Over the last week, Enzyme has traded up 23.4% against the dollar. Enzyme has a market capitalization of $168.68 million and approximately $36.76 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enzyme coin can now be bought for $94.09 or 0.00281262 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Enzyme

Enzyme is a coin. It launched on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 1,824,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,792,738 coins. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Buying and Selling Enzyme

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enzyme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enzyme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

