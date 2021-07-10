Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Trading Up 2.8%

Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) was up 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.78 and last traded at $7.69. Approximately 19,451 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,090,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.48.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EPZM shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Epizyme in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink raised shares of Epizyme from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Epizyme from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.27.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 million. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,139.03% and a negative return on equity of 143.20%. Epizyme’s revenue for the quarter was up 442.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Epizyme, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Epizyme by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 47,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Epizyme by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Epizyme by 169.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Epizyme by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Epizyme by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

