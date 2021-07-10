Eqis Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 45.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting during the first quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 23.1% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period.

FCN stock opened at $136.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.42. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.87 and a 12 month high of $147.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $686.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.84 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 15.98%. As a group, analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FTI Consulting news, insider Holly Paul sold 31,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total transaction of $4,487,737.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,235,623.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FCN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

