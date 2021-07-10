Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $451,000 Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 24.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,069 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,229,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $606,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 22.7% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 3,149,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,020,000 after purchasing an additional 582,960 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,207,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $909,584,000 after purchasing an additional 532,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth approximately $20,093,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 128,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $14,811,661.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,137 shares in the company, valued at $26,361,230.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 13,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total transaction of $1,537,427.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,410 shares in the company, valued at $4,092,333.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,046 shares of company stock worth $24,257,003 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ARW stock opened at $113.38 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.15 and a 1 year high of $124.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.57. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.