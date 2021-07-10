Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $485,000 Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,648 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 128.4% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 85.4% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $161.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.37 billion, a PE ratio of 45.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.88. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $95.11 and a one year high of $161.96.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NKE. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, March 19th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.88.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $2,544,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 214,727 shares of company stock valued at $32,524,172. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

