Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,505 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 363,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,914,000 after buying an additional 60,924 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 35,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 16,408 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 263.6% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 19,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 13,973 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 39,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 16,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PKG opened at $138.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $92.01 and a 12 month high of $156.54. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.89.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.20%.

In related news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total value of $1,416,015.77. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,116,644.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PKG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.20.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

