Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,175 Shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,474 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,175 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Unisys were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unisys by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,094,520 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $256,603,000 after purchasing an additional 398,019 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Unisys by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,608,692 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $91,011,000 after buying an additional 432,574 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Unisys by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,571,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,927,000 after buying an additional 68,270 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in Unisys by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,498,072 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,081,000 after buying an additional 121,633 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Unisys by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,430,000 after buying an additional 82,816 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 12,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $354,538.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,532.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $237,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,923,254.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,925 shares of company stock worth $926,758. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:UIS opened at $25.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.42. Unisys Co. has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $28.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.54.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Unisys had a negative net margin of 20.90% and a negative return on equity of 40.08%. The business had revenue of $509.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Unisys

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

