Eqis Capital Management Inc. Takes $442,000 Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 20,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 8,614.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1,648.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $11,038,902.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,944.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on NLOK shares. Bank of America raised shares of NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. NortonLifeLock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.14.

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock opened at $27.66 on Friday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $28.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.57. The company has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.70.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 21.72% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. The company had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

