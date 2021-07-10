Eqis Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,562 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the first quarter valued at $1,254,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 27.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,841,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,928,000 after acquiring an additional 604,370 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the first quarter valued at $242,000. S. Muoio & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the first quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the first quarter valued at $436,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

NYSE LUMN opened at $13.51 on Friday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $16.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.12. The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 15.13% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.88%.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

