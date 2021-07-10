Equitable Trust Co. Increases Stake in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) by 33.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in BrightView were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BrightView by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,168,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,456,000 after purchasing an additional 51,487 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of BrightView by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,262,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,293,000 after purchasing an additional 162,583 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BrightView by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,229,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,741,000 after purchasing an additional 78,312 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BrightView by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,113,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,780,000 after purchasing an additional 107,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in BrightView by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,035,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,652,000 after buying an additional 7,833 shares during the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BV opened at $16.36 on Friday. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.46 and a 12-month high of $19.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.15.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $651.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.70 million. BrightView had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of BrightView in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

BrightView Company Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

