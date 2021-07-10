Equitable Trust Co. Purchases New Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 213,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,701,000 after purchasing an additional 75,490 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 104.5% in the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 24,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 338,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,146,000 after purchasing an additional 76,172 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,904,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 55.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 8,868 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENS stock opened at $97.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.44. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $60.97 and a twelve month high of $104.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $813.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.87 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that EnerSys will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.59%.

ENS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on EnerSys in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BTIG Research raised EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

