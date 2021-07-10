Equitable Trust Co. Sells 269 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Equitable Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 10.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,342 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in SAP were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in SAP by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,886 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in SAP by 1.6% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in SAP by 1.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SAP by 6.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 4.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of SAP from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SAP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.27.

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $148.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $181.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.06. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $104.64 and a 12-month high of $169.30.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. SAP had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 19.27%. Analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $2.189 dividend. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.77%.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

