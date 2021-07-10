Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Morgan Stanley’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Morgan Stanley in a report released on Tuesday, July 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.60. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MS. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.42.

NYSE MS opened at $90.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.88. The company has a market cap of $168.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $45.86 and a 12 month high of $94.27.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MS. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

