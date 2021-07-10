Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Jaguar Health, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:JAGX)

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Jaguar Health in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.25) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Jaguar Health’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jaguar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

JAGX stock opened at $1.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.57. Jaguar Health has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $4.47.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 388.26% and a negative return on equity of 263.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAGX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Jaguar Health by 1,708,066.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,861,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after buying an additional 1,861,792 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jaguar Health by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 868,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 441,201 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Jaguar Health by 267.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 221,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 160,907 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Jaguar Health in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Jaguar Health in the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Company Profile

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea. It operates through two reportable segments, Human Health and Animal Health. The company, through its subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary plant-based human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals from plants harvested responsibly from rainforest areas.

