Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) – Equities researchers at Cormark upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Ero Copper in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 8th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.73. Cormark currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $27.50 target price on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

ERO has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$31.00 target price on shares of Ero Copper in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their target price on Ero Copper from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Ero Copper from C$27.50 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Ero Copper to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Ero Copper to C$33.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$29.50.

ERO opened at C$25.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$26.71. Ero Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$15.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.76.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$155.19 million for the quarter.

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

