ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Shares Up 4.7%

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) shot up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.35 and last traded at $27.35. 542 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 143,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.12.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.04 and a beta of 1.64.

Get ESSA Pharma alerts:

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.15). As a group, analysts anticipate that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 572,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,644,000 after acquiring an additional 106,253 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $19,957,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 486,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,137,000 after acquiring an additional 85,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $855,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:EPIX)

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.