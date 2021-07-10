EtherGem Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $967.00 (EGEM)

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 10th. One EtherGem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EtherGem has traded 20.6% lower against the US dollar. EtherGem has a total market cap of $229,178.04 and approximately $967.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EtherGem alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00053738 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00017689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.38 or 0.00883176 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00044573 BTC.

EtherGem Coin Profile

EtherGem (CRYPTO:EGEM) is a coin. Its launch date was March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io . EtherGem’s official website is egem.io . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

EtherGem Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EtherGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EtherGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EtherGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EtherGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.