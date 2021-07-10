Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) in a report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $250.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ETSY. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $223.43.

Etsy stock opened at $195.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.31. The company has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Etsy has a one year low of $97.50 and a one year high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $550.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.56 million. Etsy had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 73.44%. As a group, research analysts expect that Etsy will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.15, for a total value of $89,114.85. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 832 shares in the company, valued at $161,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 4,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.49, for a total value of $972,045.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,613 shares of company stock valued at $10,035,631 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy in the first quarter worth approximately $16,692,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Etsy by 19.9% during the first quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 5,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Etsy during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,085,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Etsy by 10.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,524,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Etsy by 178.3% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 9,039 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

