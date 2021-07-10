Everbridge Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 538 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 915% compared to the typical volume of 53 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG opened at $140.00 on Friday. Everbridge has a twelve month low of $100.17 and a twelve month high of $178.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.69 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.66.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.29. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 30.50% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. Everbridge’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

EVBG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Everbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.78.

In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 1,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $130,920.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,513,613.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total transaction of $85,950.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,323 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,351 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Everbridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Everbridge during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Everbridge during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Everbridge by 5,412.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Everbridge during the first quarter valued at about $109,000.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

