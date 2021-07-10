Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €33.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EVK. Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Evonik Industries has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €31.21 ($36.71).

FRA EVK opened at €28.73 ($33.80) on Tuesday. Evonik Industries has a 12-month low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 12-month high of €32.97 ($38.79). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €28.88.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

