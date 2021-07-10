Fady Ibraham Malik Sells 2,000 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total value of $38,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Fady Ibraham Malik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 10th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $42,960.00.

On Thursday, May 13th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $48,840.00.

CYTK stock opened at $19.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.05, a current ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $30.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.38.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 213.63% and a negative net margin of 230.55%. The business had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CYTK. Zacks Investment Research cut Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,282,000. PFM Health Sciences LP grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,536,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,736,000 after buying an additional 565,222 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 92,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 41,329 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter worth $1,065,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 722.9% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 81,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 71,714 shares during the last quarter.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

