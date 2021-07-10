FairGame Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.57 Million (FAIR)

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. FairGame has a total market capitalization of $2.57 million and approximately $411,786.00 worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FairGame coin can currently be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FairGame has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001859 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006372 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000101 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00102835 BTC.

About FairGame

FairGame (CRYPTO:FAIR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FairGame is fair.game

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

Buying and Selling FairGame

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FairGame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FairGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

