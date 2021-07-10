Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) Shares Bought by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) by 97.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 443,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218,788 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.52% of Falcon Minerals worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $384,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 568.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,197,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after buying an additional 1,018,594 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 127,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 8,917 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 72.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on FLMN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Falcon Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

NASDAQ FLMN opened at $5.09 on Friday. Falcon Minerals Co. has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $5.39. The stock has a market cap of $438.80 million, a P/E ratio of -254.50 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). Falcon Minerals had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Falcon Minerals Co. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 800.00%.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

