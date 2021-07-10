Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its stake in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 70.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,292 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Fastly were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Fastly by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,792,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,662,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186,166 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Fastly by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,686,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,474,000 after purchasing an additional 967,157 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Fastly by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,686,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,474,000 after purchasing an additional 952,995 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fastly during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,789,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Fastly by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,433,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,450,000 after purchasing an additional 294,907 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FSLY stock opened at $56.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.88, a current ratio of 11.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Fastly, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.47 and a 1 year high of $136.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.99 and a beta of 1.12.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $84.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.15 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 43.04%. As a group, analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Fastly in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Fastly from $105.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Fastly from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.69.

In other news, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 5,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $252,483.02. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 249,261 shares in the company, valued at $10,750,626.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $42,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,288.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 203,123 shares of company stock valued at $11,125,371. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

