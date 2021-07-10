Fate Therapeutics’ (FATE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their buy rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $116.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $58.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Fate Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Fate Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.89.

Shares of FATE stock traded up $3.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.45. 586,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,310. Fate Therapeutics has a one year low of $29.37 and a one year high of $121.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.89. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of -42.67 and a beta of 1.67.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.48% and a negative net margin of 461.69%. The company had revenue of $11.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total transaction of $2,233,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,896 shares in the company, valued at $9,994,550.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 3,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total transaction of $272,807.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,597,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,275 shares of company stock worth $5,063,008 in the last 90 days. 18.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FATE. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 353.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

