Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $219.86 Million

Brokerages expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) will report sales of $219.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $227.55 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $212.52 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust reported sales of $176.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full year sales of $889.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $869.53 million to $918.02 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $962.79 million, with estimates ranging from $914.91 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 5.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Mizuho raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 13,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 6,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FRT traded up $3.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $118.05. 1,281,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,713. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.66 and a beta of 1.16. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $67.01 and a 52 week high of $125.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.81%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

