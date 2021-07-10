FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $20.500-$21.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $20.370. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded FedEx from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a buy rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $341.04.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $296.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $302.21. The stock has a market cap of $78.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.24. FedEx has a 52-week low of $155.53 and a 52-week high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. Analysts predict that FedEx will post 21.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.51%.

In other news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $29,582,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 17,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total value of $5,153,918.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,890,426.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 186,778 shares of company stock valued at $55,385,485. 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FedEx stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 872 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

