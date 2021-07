Fenix Resources Limited (ASX:FEX) Insider Richard Nicholls-Maltman Purchases 30,000 Shares

Fenix Resources Limited (ASX:FEX) insider Richard Nicholls-Maltman purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.40 ($0.28) per share, with a total value of A$11,850.00 ($8,464.29).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.51.

About Fenix Resources

Fenix Resources Limited engages in the exploration of mineral tenements in Western Australia. The company's flagship property is the 100% owned Iron Ridge project located in Perth. It also explores for vanadium and manganese deposits. The company was formerly known as Emergent Resources Limited.

