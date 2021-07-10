Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

FERG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Friday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Ferguson from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $154.00.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Shares of FERG stock opened at $143.32 on Friday. Ferguson has a 12 month low of $116.70 and a 12 month high of $143.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.36.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FERG. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. 35.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.