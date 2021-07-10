FIL Ltd Has $814,000 Position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

FIL Ltd lowered its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 51.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,348 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 46,742 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COG. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,928 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,775,190 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $94,021,000 after buying an additional 138,317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

NYSE COG opened at $17.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.03. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $21.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.15.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The firm had revenue of $459.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently 102.33%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

