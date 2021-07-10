FIL Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

FIL Ltd lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 1,219.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,538 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BJ. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,748,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 742.2% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,864,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,218 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,270,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,859,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,723,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,467,000 after acquiring an additional 875,782 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BJ shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $48.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.43. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.07 and a fifty-two week high of $50.18.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 161.94% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $96,002.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,050,927.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $1,555,336.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,180,007.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,162 shares of company stock worth $2,302,402. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

