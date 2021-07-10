FIL Ltd Invests $335,000 in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 442.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 76,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,494,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,360,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $14,286,130.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,068,787 shares in the company, valued at $158,128,765.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,951,769 shares of company stock valued at $182,417,440. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $23.29 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The company has a market cap of $43.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.17.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $341.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.22 million. The firm’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PLTR shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

