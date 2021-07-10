FIL Ltd Invests $584,000 in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

FIL Ltd bought a new position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 31,235 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 463.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 196.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $20.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.44. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $13.15 and a one year high of $20.10.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 95.89%. The firm had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.95%.

ARCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

