FIL Ltd Purchases 16,946 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,946 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13,261.7% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. 52.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

NYSE:TEVA opened at $9.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.37. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $13.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of -2.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.46.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 24.45% and a positive return on equity of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 37,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $387,174.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at $417,568.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Eric Drape sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,128 shares in the company, valued at $364,739.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TEVA shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

Recommended Story: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.