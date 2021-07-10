FIL Ltd Purchases 22,100 Shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF)

FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF) by 2,009.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Foley Trasimene Acquisition were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WPF. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,963,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $524,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $548,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. 56.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Richard N. Massey acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.90 per share, with a total value of $99,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $99,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William P. Foley II acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $998,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $998,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Shares of WPF stock opened at $9.22 on Friday. Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $14.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.12.

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

About Foley Trasimene Acquisition

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on identifying a prospective target business in financial technology or business process outsourcing.

