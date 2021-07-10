FIL Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 63.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,334 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,908,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $533,776,000 after purchasing an additional 259,087 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 8.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,737,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,879,000 after purchasing an additional 205,214 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 14.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,766,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,184,000 after purchasing an additional 224,718 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp during the first quarter worth about $169,137,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,101,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,460,000 after purchasing an additional 10,625 shares in the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAP stock opened at $119.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Credicorp Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $110.47 and a fifty-two week high of $169.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.65 and a beta of 0.91.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The bank reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.10). Credicorp had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $906.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.13 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Credicorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group upgraded Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Grupo Santander downgraded Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.44.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

