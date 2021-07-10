Financial Analysis: Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) vs. KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI)

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) and KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Professional Diversity Network and KLDiscovery’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Professional Diversity Network $4.46 million 4.86 -$4.35 million N/A N/A KLDiscovery $289.55 million 1.11 -$49.93 million ($1.17) -6.45

Professional Diversity Network has higher earnings, but lower revenue than KLDiscovery.

Profitability

This table compares Professional Diversity Network and KLDiscovery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Professional Diversity Network -73.21% -161.42% -46.68% KLDiscovery -18.23% -32.56% -6.79%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Professional Diversity Network and KLDiscovery, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Professional Diversity Network 0 0 0 0 N/A KLDiscovery 0 0 1 0 3.00

KLDiscovery has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 85.43%. Given KLDiscovery’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe KLDiscovery is more favorable than Professional Diversity Network.

Risk and Volatility

Professional Diversity Network has a beta of 14.91, suggesting that its share price is 1,391% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KLDiscovery has a beta of -0.1, suggesting that its share price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.8% of Professional Diversity Network shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Professional Diversity Network shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.2% of KLDiscovery shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

KLDiscovery beats Professional Diversity Network on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Professional Diversity Network Company Profile

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network) and National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network). The company offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers. It also provides consumer advertising and consumer marketing solutions through advertising and job postings on its Websites. In addition, the company operates a women-only professional networking organization. Professional Diversity Network, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

KLDiscovery Company Profile

KLDiscovery Inc. provides eDiscovery and data recovery services to corporations, law firms, government agencies, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers eDiscovery solutions, including Nebula, an end-to-end information governance and eDiscovery platform, which helps to facilitate the identification, preservation, collection, processing, review, and exchange of electronically stored information (ESI); eDiscovery.com Review (EDR), a platform used to search, review and exchange ESI; and Relativity, a document review tool. It also provides KLD Analytics, which offers technology-assisted review tools for predictive coding, workflow, email threading, near-duplicate detection, and language identification; KLD Processing, a processing platform; managed review services, such as providing facilities, staffing, and expertise necessary to review large and complex data sets in various types of matters comprising litigation, investigations, and regulatory reviews; and digital forensics services. In addition, the company offers information archiving services, such as legal hold management; Office 365 migration and management; and Nebula Big Data Store, an enterprise-grade storage solution. Further, it provides data recovery services; email recovery services; tape services comprising backup infrastructure migration and consolidation, legacy tape and data remediation, and recovery from physically-damaged and quickly-erased or partially-overwritten tapes; and data destruction services, as well as mobile phone repair services. Additionally, the company provides data recovery software, such as Ontrack EasyRecovery and Ontrack PowerControls. KLDiscovery Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

