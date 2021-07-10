First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its position in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,642,072 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 612,747 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $18,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 75.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the first quarter worth about $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FBP opened at $11.83 on Friday. First BanCorp. has a 12-month low of $4.94 and a 12-month high of $13.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.48.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $207.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.64%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

In related news, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $519,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,201,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,601,834.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 373,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,823,632.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,000 shares of company stock worth $2,431,400 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. Profile

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

