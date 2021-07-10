First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

FMBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of FMBI opened at $19.13 on Friday. First Midwest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.38 and a fifty-two week high of $24.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $186.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.46%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMBI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 16,343 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 423,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,744,000 after buying an additional 19,571 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital needs; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

