First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) Holdings Raised by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) by 507.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAN. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 1,101.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 111.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 525,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after purchasing an additional 276,268 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 650.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 9,925 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FAN opened at $21.60 on Friday. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $26.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.45.

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

