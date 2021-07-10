First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) is Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 11.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 97,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,081 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises about 3.9% of Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $4,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,701,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,887 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 5,487,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,210,000 after acquiring an additional 456,656 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,979,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,354 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,491,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,182,000 after acquiring an additional 429,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,027,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,530,000 after acquiring an additional 585,568 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ LMBS traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $50.85. 593,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,024. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.02. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $50.77 and a 12 month high of $51.89.

