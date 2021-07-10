First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.22% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $4,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,820,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 62,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,517,000.

Get First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FPX opened at $126.97 on Friday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $83.58 and a 52 week high of $137.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.35.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

Read More: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.